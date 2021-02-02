DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) Zulekha Hospital in the UAE and Israel-based Health Plus have signed a mutual agreement to cooperate in the field of medical tourism.

The partnership hopes to further strengthen both healthcare systems by sharing medical expertise and best practices.

In their statements, following the signing of this agreement, Senior Director Administration at Zulekha Hospital Dubai Dr. Zia Ur Rahman Shah; and Dr. Tatiana Zhelninova, Head of Health Plus middle East, said the collaboration will for the first time also allow patients from Israel who are undergoing dialysis to receive treatment while in the UAE. Under the programme 'Holiday Dialysis', patients who previously could not travel due to ongoing dialysis treatment will now be able to travel to Dubai once travel restrictions ease and continue their dialysis - combining their holidays with quality health treatments. Other health services will include health checks, advanced oncology, neurosurgery, neurology, as well as Telemedicine.

Taher Shams, Managing Director of Zulekha Healthcare Group said, "We consider this to be a great collaborative opportunity between two healthcare entities and regions which will further support the socio-economic progress across borders. We are happy to create this joint progressive opportunity for Israeli and UAE healthcare professionals.

"

David Berezin, CEO of Health Plus added, "Dubai and Israeli medicine are very well known for their major achievements. When two renowned healthcare service providers become one, then the outcome can only be a commendable one. That is exactly what we aim at."

Health Plus is a Worldwide Health Services provider, offering treatment at the most innovative and technologically-advanced medical institutions in the world, staffed with highly-specialised scientists who are considered to be pioneers in their fields. Since 2008, Health Plus has been an approved representative of Hadassah University Hospital of Jerusalem authorised to refer patients from Cyprus, Russia, Greece and other countries, while over the past year, it has been cooperating with hospitals across Israel as well as distinguished medical institutions in Cyprus, Paris, Greece and now Germany.

Both Zulekha Hospital and Health Plus are backed by their Founders’ strong vision to be able to provide affordable, high quality medical care to patients since the early years. Both parties strongly believe that this partnership will not only be mutually beneficial, but will offer great benefit to both economies and healthcare systems.