UAEAA, ICAC Sign MoU To Deepen Anti-corruption Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 07:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI,3rd March, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, as part of its efforts to strengthen international cooperation in combating corruption and enhancing governance and transparency systems.
According to a press release issued today, the memorandum was signed during an official visit to the UAEAA's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, where Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority, welcomed a delegation from the commission led by Danny Woo. Woo also toured the UAEAA's training facilities and gained insights into its work.
The MoU provided a robust framework for future joint efforts. By pooling together the two Authorities’ expertise and resources, the ICAC and UAEAA could amplify the impact in the global fight against corruption.
The two authorities will embark on joint initiatives, including training courses, as well as conferences and seminars.
The two parties discussed ways to exchange expertise in safeguarding integrity and combating transnational corruption crimes, in addition to reviewing best practices in protecting and ensuring the sustainability of public resources.
This agreement reflects the UAE Accountability Authority’s commitment to strengthening integration with leading global regulatory bodies and benefiting from successful experiences in tackling corruption practices. It reinforces the UAE’s position as an advanced hub for adopting the best standards in governance and transparency.
