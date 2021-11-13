UrduPoint.com

UAEBBY Announces New Advisory Board

Sat 13th November 2021 | 01:45 PM

UAEBBY announces new advisory board

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) SHARJAH, 13th November 2021 (WAM) - The UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) has announced the formation of a new advisory council to further the council's goals of facilitating communication and information exchange between institutions and individuals involved with children's and young people's books, as well as developing creative works incorporating children's literature.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, founder and honourary president of The UAE Board on Books for Young People, stated in a statement about the new advisory board's appointment, "We look forward to a new stage of work that emphasises the importance of the segments of children and young people on whom their societies rely to be the pioneers and future makers.

"

"We are confident that the diverse experiences and expertise of the new advisory board will benefit the children's book industry and help it achieve a value commensurate with the rapid changes taking place in the world, particularly with the announcement of the Sharjah International Book Fair, the world's largest exhibition for buying and selling copyrights for the year 2021," she added.

