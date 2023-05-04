(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2023) SHARJAH, 4th May, 2023 (WAM) – The Etisalat Award for Arabic Children's Literature launched its 15th annual edition on the side-lines of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival’s opening on Wednesday. The award is dedicated to recognizing and honouring exceptional children's literature authors, publishers, and illustrators. Organised by the UAE board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) and sponsored by etisalat by e&, the coveted award comprises five categories, namely Early Reader, Picture Book, Chapter Book, Young Adults Book, and the Poetry Book category, which changes every two years.

According to the announcement, submissions for the award are open until 31st August and can be submitted via email to info@uaebby.org. To be eligible, entries must be original, written in Arabic, in printed format, published within the past five years, and not translated. The jury committee will evaluate the entries based on specific criteria and may exclude any submission that does not meet the conditions. Furthermore, the award does not accept electronic, audio, or manuscript book submissions, and self-published books are not eligible.

The award comprises five categories, each receiving AED 180,000, with a total value of AED 1.2 million. In the Young Adult Book category, the amount is divided between the publisher and the author. The award also allocates AED 300,000 to the Warsha program, which organises the Etisalat Award Workshops for Children's Books. Launched in 2013, the programme aims to discover a new generation of Arab talent and encourage their creative capacities in writing books that embody the local Arabic culture while meeting international standards.



The ‘Early Reader’ category targets children's books from birth to age five. Publishers can submit a maximum of five books in this category. As for the ‘Young Adults’ category (13-18 years old), it accepts novels and sci-fi books aimed at the age group. Publishers can submit unlimited books in this category, provided they are distinctive and new or revised. The books should contain an engaging story, dialogue, plot, and developed characters.

A maximum of five book submissions is allowed in the ‘Picture Book’ category (5-9 years) giving people the ability to tell their stories through the use of imagery. The ‘Chapter Book’ category (9-12 years) aims to tell a story through text rather than pictures, and publishers can submit unlimited books in this category, provided they are unique and new or modified.

The new ‘Poetry Book’ category (up to 18 years) is dedicated to poetry for children and adolescents. It can cover various topics, from nature and animals to friendship and family. Publishers can submit unlimited books for this category, provided each book embodies creativity, originality, and appeal and has a high poetic skill.

Abdulaziz Taryam, CEO, Advisor, and General Manager of 'etisalat by e&' - Northern Emirates, expressed the company's commitment saying: "etisalat by e& is dedicated to serving the community and supporting initiatives that promote culture and education. We believe that investing in the education and development of our children is an investment in our society's future. We take pride in sponsoring the annual award, which has become an important platform for promoting reading, fostering creativity, and highlighting the talents of authors, illustrators, and publishers in the children's literature sector."

Adding to this Taryam said: "Our continuous support of the award stems from our recognition of the importance of preserving our cultural heritage and passing it on to future generations, inspiring children and encouraging them to develop their creative and intellectual abilities, and guiding young people to discover their interests and pursue their passions."

Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of UAEBBY, also affirmed the organisation's support of Arabic content saying: "We renew our commitment to support and develop Arabic content for children and young adults and broaden their knowledge through works that meet the highest standards. We believe that this sector requires continuous care and monitoring to keep pace with the rapid global developments in the content industries. We look forward to a new edition of the award that contributes to the development of the children's literature industry and provides a platform for emerging authors and illustrators to showcase their work and honour distinguished contributions in the sector."

The Etisalat Award for Arabic Children's Literature is a highly regarded platform that promotes creativity, nurtures talent, and recognizes the exceptional contributions of authors, illustrators, and publishers in the children's literature sector. As the submissions for the award are now open, it provides a unique opportunity for aspiring writers, illustrators, and publishers to showcase their talents and make their mark in the world of literature.

