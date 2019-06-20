UAEBBY donates books to children in Jordan’s Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2019) On World Refugee Day on 20th June, the UAE board on Books for Young People, UAEBBY, as part of its Kan Yama Kan, KYK, book distribution drive, donated 500 books to more than 3,000 children and young adults residing in Jordan’s Mrajeeb Al Fhood Camp since 2014.

With this latest contribution to the camp’s Big Heart library, the total number of books and reading materials on offer has exceeded 4,000.

The initiative is part of the Sharjah World Book Capital, SWBC, celebration and the continuing efforts to bring children and books together, irrespective of circumstances.

The 500 books were donated by organisations and individuals across the UAE to the KYK’s 5th annual book donation drive carried out during Ramadan. The KYK had put up collection boxes at the Ramadan Majlis in the Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah and other popular public places.

"We bring our Emirati cultural values to the world through these initiatives," said Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of the UAEBBY and Project Manager of the SWBC 2019, pointing out that the nation’s compassion and humanitarianism, as well as its people’s strong understanding about the important role of books in human development continues to fuel the KYK's campaign to give less fortunate children access to books.

She added, "The vision of the UAEBBY and the SWBC of providing refugee children across the world with good books is clearly reflected in the KYK campaign. Books open new worlds for readers, especially children. These young refugees who live in difficult circumstances can take refuge in stories; the knowledge they gain from these books will empower them to secure their future. Of course, we look at entering into partnerships with organisations and individuals who share similar goals. Doing so in the past has always been beneficial to our efforts to raising awareness on a wider scale about the importance of donating books."

During their camp visit, the UAEBBY curated several reading sessions for children of all age groups, offering them the opportunity to explore new storytelling styles and techniques.