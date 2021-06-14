UrduPoint.com
UAE–EU Working Group On Human Rights Stresses Importance Of Human Rights Cooperation

Mon 14th June 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) The UAE-EU Working Group on Human Rights recently held its 10th meeting virtually to review important developments and exchange information and best practices in the field of human rights.

During the meeting, several topics of mutual interest were discussed, including labor rights, women’s rights, freedom of expression, the rule of law, contributions of artificial intelligence in the field of human rights, and coordination between the UAE and European Union through committees and United Nations mechanisms.

The UAE delegation was led by Saeed Al Habsi, Director of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), and included representatives from the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, the Office of the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, the Cybersecurity Council, Gender Balance Council, the Human Rights Department at MoFAIC, the Permanent Mission of the UAE to the UN in Geneva, and the UAE Embassy in Brussels.

The EU delegation was led by Gabriel Munuera Viñals, Head of the Arabian Peninsula and Iraq Division at the European External Action Service, and included Andrea Matteo Fontana, EU Ambassador to the UAE, and other representatives of the European Union.

The meeting is part of the initiatives launched in 2013 by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to raise awareness of the UAE’s achievements in the human rights field with its EU partners.

