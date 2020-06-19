(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2020) DUBAI, 18th June 2020 (WAM) - The UAE Football Association, UAEFA, has decided to cancel this season's competitions for the President's Cup and the First Division League.

This came during an extraordinary virtual meeting, held today and presided over by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAEFA.

The Association said that in the light of the current health circumstances, upon coordination with the concerned authorities in the UAE and after latest reviewing the updates by FIFA, it was decided to cancel the President's Cup for this year.