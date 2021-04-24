UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAEFA Chairman, Iraqi Youth And Sport Minister Discuss Al Basra's Bid To Host Gulf Cup

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 12:15 AM

UAEFA Chairman, Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister discuss Al Basra's bid to host Gulf Cup

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2021) AJMAN, 23rd April 2022 (WAM) - Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), received on Friday Adnan Dirjal, Iraq's Minister of Youth and Sports, and his accompanying delegation.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in sports fields and football in particular.

Also discussed were a number of topics of mutual interest, including Iraq's bid to host the upcoming Arabian Gulf Cup (Gulf 25) in Al Basra.

Present during the meeting were Muzzafar Mustafa Al Juboori, Iraqi Minister to the UAE, Humaid Ahmed Al Tayer, UAEFA member and Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, UAEFA Secretary General.

The Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister arrived in the UAE earlier today and was received at the airport by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs. He is being accompanied by Asaad Al Aidani, Governor of Al Basra and other senior officials.

Related Topics

Football Governor Sports Iraq UAE Ajman Rashid Basra April Airport

Recent Stories

UN Envoy Staying in Chad After President's Funeral ..

1 hour ago

Berlin Refuses to Comment on Russia's Proposal to ..

1 hour ago

Online training session held in Bakhtawar Cadet Co ..

1 hour ago

Micro smart lockdown in 3 localities of dist Kemar ..

1 hour ago

French Interior Ministry Strengthening Security Me ..

1 hour ago

'Creative' genes gave Homo sapiens edge over Neand ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.