(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2021) AJMAN, 23rd April 2022 (WAM) - Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), received on Friday Adnan Dirjal, Iraq's Minister of Youth and Sports, and his accompanying delegation.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in sports fields and football in particular.

Also discussed were a number of topics of mutual interest, including Iraq's bid to host the upcoming Arabian Gulf Cup (Gulf 25) in Al Basra.

Present during the meeting were Muzzafar Mustafa Al Juboori, Iraqi Minister to the UAE, Humaid Ahmed Al Tayer, UAEFA member and Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, UAEFA Secretary General.

The Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister arrived in the UAE earlier today and was received at the airport by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs. He is being accompanied by Asaad Al Aidani, Governor of Al Basra and other senior officials.