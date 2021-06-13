UAEFA discusses cooperation in football with Indonesian association

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2021) Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), met with Maaike Puspita, Deputy Secretary-General of the Football Association of Indonesian, following the participation of the Indonesian team in the World Cup 2022 and Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers.

During the meeting, both sides addressed the strong relations between the Emirati and Indonesian football associations and discussed ways of enhancing their coordination in advancing football in both countries, stressing the importance of exchanging expertise in a variety of areas.

Al Dhaheri stated that the meeting was held to boost the ties between the two associations, highlighting UAEFA’s keenness to reinforce its cooperation with football associations in Asia.

Puspita welcomed the opportunity to improve her association’s links with UAEFA and commended the outstanding organisation of the qualifiers.

"We exchanged views and visions about the development of football in both countries, and we are looking forward to strengthening our relations through a series of concrete measures," she said.