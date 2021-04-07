UrduPoint.com
UAEFA, FIFA Discuss Joint Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) UAE Football Association (UAEFA) and the FIFA, the international governing body of football, to discuss joint cooperation in regards to events, championships, conferences, workshops and other development projects the UAEFA will organise in partnership with the FIFA.

The discussion took place yesterday when Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the UAEFA, received the FIFA delegation, led by Director of Member Associations Asia and Oceania, Sanjeevan C. Balasingam.

Essam Alsuhaibani, Regional Office Manager at FIFA, and several UAEFA officials attended the meeting.

More Stories From Middle East

