UAEFA, FIFA hold coordination meeting on hosting Beach Soccer World Cup



DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2023) The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) and the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) yesterday held a virtual meeting to discuss the UAE’s hosting of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, from 16th to 26th November, 2023.

The meeting was attended by Ali Hamad Al Badwawy, UAEFA board Member and Chairman of the Beach Soccer Committee, Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of UAEFA, and representatives of the Dubai sports Council and local team members, in addition to FIFA representatives.

The meeting addressed the main topics related to the UAE’s hosting of the event. The FIFA representatives also presented the organisational structure of the participating teams, which will be formed in the coming months. They explained every team’s responsibilities, as well as the responsibilities of the local committee.



The event’s local organising committee spoke about the potential venues for the event’s official draw in June 2023 after several qualifiers had been completed. It confirmed that the UAE would establish the event’s official stadium and training pitches and manage any other organisational requirements.

The 2023 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup will be the 12th edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, the premier international beach soccer championship contested by men's national teams of the member associations of FIFA.

