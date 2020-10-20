UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAEFA, Its Japanese Counterpart Renew MoU For Exchanging Technical And Administrative Experiences

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

UAEFA, its Japanese counterpart renew MoU for exchanging technical and administrative experiences

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) The UAE Football Association, UAEFA, renewed the memorandum of understanding, MoU, with the Japanese Football Association, which concerns mainly developing the game in the two countries and exchanging technical and administrative experiences for the next three years.

The MoU renewal ceremony, which took place today via video call, was witnessed by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the UAE Football Association, Kozo Tashima, President of the Japanese Football Association, JFA, as well as Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the UAE Football Association, and Kiyotaka Suhara, Secretary-General of the Japan Football Association.

Sheikh Rashid Al Nuaimi said, "We have a long relationship with the Japan Football Association, characterised by a lot of respect and professionalism, and we are looking forward to renewing the MoU that the Football Association had previously signed, which would improve and expand areas of cooperation."

He added, "The Japanese Federation is distinguished by its marketing power in Asia which we look forward to benefiting from, in addition to the continuous development of the Japanese League and the Japanese clubs and teams that occupy a prominent position in various continental and global competitions, as well as the professional organization of football tournaments.

"

He continued: "We look forward to sharing our experience in local championships, in addition to our handling of the Corona pandemic, how to implement the protocol for match operations approved by the competent authorities in the country and other aspects that are in the interest of the two Associations."

In turn, Kozo Tashima, President of JFA, expressed his great happiness at the renewal of this memorandum, which is the nucleus of the joint work between the two Associations spanning long years, and which adds a lot of professionalism in the work between the two countries.

Tashima praised Sheikh Rashid Al Nuaimi's role in leading UAE football in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing the Japanese Federation's full readiness to cooperate and support the UAE Federation in all fields.

The memorandum of understanding, after its renewal for a period of 3 years, includes several areas, most notably technical areas, coaching education, physical training programs, referees' education, camps, administrative, media and marketing programs, youth development programs and friendly matches.

Related Topics

Football Education UAE Rashid Japan Media All From Asia

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 5 businesses, warns 4 for viol ..

6 minutes ago

ADDED bans selling bagged cement with no quality c ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Culture strengthens readiness to participate ..

21 minutes ago

UAE sends fifth medical aid plane to Kazakhstan in ..

36 minutes ago

Jhagra visits QHMC Nowshera, inspects various sect ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan to produce 753,051 tons LPG, import 317,2 ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.