UAEFA, its Japanese counterpart renew MoU for exchanging technical and administrative experiences

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) The UAE Football Association, UAEFA, renewed the memorandum of understanding, MoU, with the Japanese Football Association, which concerns mainly developing the game in the two countries and exchanging technical and administrative experiences for the next three years.

The MoU renewal ceremony, which took place today via video call, was witnessed by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the UAE Football Association, Kozo Tashima, President of the Japanese Football Association, JFA, as well as Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the UAE Football Association, and Kiyotaka Suhara, Secretary-General of the Japan Football Association.

Sheikh Rashid Al Nuaimi said, "We have a long relationship with the Japan Football Association, characterised by a lot of respect and professionalism, and we are looking forward to renewing the MoU that the Football Association had previously signed, which would improve and expand areas of cooperation."

He added, "The Japanese Federation is distinguished by its marketing power in Asia which we look forward to benefiting from, in addition to the continuous development of the Japanese League and the Japanese clubs and teams that occupy a prominent position in various continental and global competitions, as well as the professional organization of football tournaments.

He continued: "We look forward to sharing our experience in local championships, in addition to our handling of the Corona pandemic, how to implement the protocol for match operations approved by the competent authorities in the country and other aspects that are in the interest of the two Associations."

In turn, Kozo Tashima, President of JFA, expressed his great happiness at the renewal of this memorandum, which is the nucleus of the joint work between the two Associations spanning long years, and which adds a lot of professionalism in the work between the two countries.

Tashima praised Sheikh Rashid Al Nuaimi's role in leading UAE football in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing the Japanese Federation's full readiness to cooperate and support the UAE Federation in all fields.

The memorandum of understanding, after its renewal for a period of 3 years, includes several areas, most notably technical areas, coaching education, physical training programs, referees' education, camps, administrative, media and marketing programs, youth development programs and friendly matches.