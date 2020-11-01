UrduPoint.com
UAEFA President Receives Coronavirus Vaccine

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2020) Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the UAE Football Association, UAEFA, has received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi took the drug in support of the national vaccination programme as part of the UAE's efforts to combat the virus.

He expressed his pride in taking part in the trial vaccine, hailing the UAE's efficient response to the pandemic, its support of international vaccine efforts, and for its leading healthcare sector.

Sheikh Rashid also called on all athletes in the UAE to use their position as role models and take the vaccine in order "to protect themselves, their colleagues, their families and members of their community."

