UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAEFA Signs Agreement With CIES And Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:30 PM

UAEFA signs agreement with CIES and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) UAE Football Association has signed an agreement with the International University Network (CIES) and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to promote sports education programmes.

The signing, which took place at the UAE Football Association headquarters in Dubai, was witnessed by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the UAE Football Association, Pierre Cornu, President of International University Network (CIES), and Professor Silvia Serrano Vice-Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid termed the agreement a huge leap for the football sector into building new relations in the educational sector. "We aim to build new bridges of knowledge and development throughout our partners in supporting them to achieve the purpose of their programmes. We will work hand in hand into uplifting the sports education programmes and create new educational courses," he added.

"The modern world requires joint forces into creating new methods of learning to ensure a secured future of knowledge for our youngsters," he concluded.

Pierre Cornu said, "By signing this contract, CIES is happy to continue its cooperation with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi which dates back to 2015.

Our work has been fruitful as students from the university have won the FIFA/CIES University Network Award twice with innovative projects on sustainable development and e-Sport. We are also pleased to collaborate with the UAE Football Association. Their support is essential to make our programme an indispensable tool to train the sport and football managers of today and tomorrow."

Professor Serrano commented, "Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is committed to providing professionals with the necessary skillset and knowledge to succeed in the sports industry, an industry which plays a significant role in the culture and economy of the middle East region. We aim to graduate individuals who can cope with the ever-changing challenges of the global sports industry, and I am confident that this fruitful cooperation with the UAE Football Association and CIES-FIFA will provide positive outcomes towards improving the calibres in the sports industry and in developing the industry as a whole."

Related Topics

Football World Sports Education UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Pierre Middle East 2015 From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

SBP facilitates exporters to sell products through ..

1 minute ago

Pakistani squads will undergo complete isolation b ..

24 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

3 minutes ago

Danish players criticise decision to resume game a ..

3 minutes ago

Heatstroke centers set up for older people

3 minutes ago

Russian Gov't Proposes Simplifying Temporary Resid ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.