UAEFA signs agreement with CIES and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) UAE Football Association has signed an agreement with the International University Network (CIES) and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to promote sports education programmes.

The signing, which took place at the UAE Football Association headquarters in Dubai, was witnessed by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the UAE Football Association, Pierre Cornu, President of International University Network (CIES), and Professor Silvia Serrano Vice-Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid termed the agreement a huge leap for the football sector into building new relations in the educational sector. "We aim to build new bridges of knowledge and development throughout our partners in supporting them to achieve the purpose of their programmes. We will work hand in hand into uplifting the sports education programmes and create new educational courses," he added.

"The modern world requires joint forces into creating new methods of learning to ensure a secured future of knowledge for our youngsters," he concluded.

Pierre Cornu said, "By signing this contract, CIES is happy to continue its cooperation with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi which dates back to 2015.

Our work has been fruitful as students from the university have won the FIFA/CIES University Network Award twice with innovative projects on sustainable development and e-Sport. We are also pleased to collaborate with the UAE Football Association. Their support is essential to make our programme an indispensable tool to train the sport and football managers of today and tomorrow."

Professor Serrano commented, "Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is committed to providing professionals with the necessary skillset and knowledge to succeed in the sports industry, an industry which plays a significant role in the culture and economy of the middle East region. We aim to graduate individuals who can cope with the ever-changing challenges of the global sports industry, and I am confident that this fruitful cooperation with the UAE Football Association and CIES-FIFA will provide positive outcomes towards improving the calibres in the sports industry and in developing the industry as a whole."