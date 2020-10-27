UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAEFA Supplies COVID-19 Medical Aid To Further 6 Asian Football Associations

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 12:00 PM

UAEFA supplies COVID-19 medical aid to further 6 Asian football associations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) The United Arab Emirates Football Association, UAEFA, has begun implementing the second phase of an initiative to deliver medical aid to Asian football associations under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to help countries affected by COVID-19.

The UAEFA will send medical supplies and COVID-19 test kits to six Asian football associations in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Vietnam, Philippines, and Guam, to help them curb the spread of the virus.

Salem Ali Al Shamsi, Member of the board of Directors of the UAEFA and Head of the association's International Relations Committee, said that the UAEFA Board of Directors headed by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi will continue to provide assistance to associations affected by the pandemic in future stages of the initiative.

"The initiative is an embodiment of the vision of the wise leadership in doing humanitarian work and strengthening the spirit of solidarity, cooperation and brotherhood among various countries and peoples of the world."

The first phase of the initiative was launched last September and delivered aid to six Asian football associations affected by the pandemic in Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Northern Mariana Islands, The Maldives and Uzbekistan.

Related Topics

Football World Syria Yemen Iraq UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Philippines Kyrgyzstan Maldives United Arab Emirates Vietnam September Asia

Recent Stories

Good news for Shehbaz Sharif as top court rejects ..

11 minutes ago

No Time to Wait! Show the World What You Can Do In ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan v Zimbabwe ODIs – all 107 tests return ..

26 minutes ago

At least seven were killed and 70 others injured i ..

29 minutes ago

Masood Khan meets Deputy Chairman Senate; discuss ..

36 minutes ago

Hussain Talat (253) and Shan Masood (134) news

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.