UAEFA supplies COVID-19 medical aid to further 6 Asian football associations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) The United Arab Emirates Football Association, UAEFA, has begun implementing the second phase of an initiative to deliver medical aid to Asian football associations under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to help countries affected by COVID-19.

The UAEFA will send medical supplies and COVID-19 test kits to six Asian football associations in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Vietnam, Philippines, and Guam, to help them curb the spread of the virus.

Salem Ali Al Shamsi, Member of the board of Directors of the UAEFA and Head of the association's International Relations Committee, said that the UAEFA Board of Directors headed by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi will continue to provide assistance to associations affected by the pandemic in future stages of the initiative.

"The initiative is an embodiment of the vision of the wise leadership in doing humanitarian work and strengthening the spirit of solidarity, cooperation and brotherhood among various countries and peoples of the world."

The first phase of the initiative was launched last September and delivered aid to six Asian football associations affected by the pandemic in Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Northern Mariana Islands, The Maldives and Uzbekistan.