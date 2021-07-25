UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAEFA To Host Sudanese Football Team Training Camp

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 08:30 PM

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2021) Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the UAE Football Association will host a training camp for the Sudanese Football Team from 20th to 27th August, 2021, as part of the preparations for the African qualifiers of the World Cup 2022 finals.

The UAE Football Association highlighted its keenness to ensure the success of the camp, noting that it will take place in Dubai and will witness two friendly matches, along with the adoption of appropriate medical protocols and the medical testing of the Sudanese team.

The hosting of the camp underscores the profound overall relations between the two countries, including in the area of sports. The UAE previously hosted many training camps for Sudanese teams, as well as various football events, most notably the match between Sudanese Premier League teams Al Hilal and Al Merreikh at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in 2018, under the slogan, "Meeting the Brothers on the Land of Loyalty," which witnessed a large turnout from Sudanese football fans.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister World Sports UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi August 2018 From Premier League

Recent Stories

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

39 minutes ago

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

54 minutes ago

Bin Futais scores 70 points on first day of Tokyo ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University becomes member of Global E3 Con ..

2 hours ago

FNC delegation to visit Kuwait on Tuesday

2 hours ago

2 PTI workers dead in Kotli during polling in AJK' ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.