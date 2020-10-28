UrduPoint.com
UAEFA To Host Training Camps Of Three Asian Teams In November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) In implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the UAE Football Association, UAEFA, will host the training camps of three Asian teams from 4th to 18th November, 2020.

The national football teams of Tajikistan, Syria and Lebanon will train in different facilities and play friendly international matches, in preparation for the Asian qualifiers prior to the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

