UAEFA transitional committee approves 2020 general budget

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2020) The UAE Football Association's, UAEFA, transitional committee held its second meeting on Sunday, where Primary agenda items were discussed and agreed upon, including the UAEFA's general budget for 2020.

During the meeting, chaired by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Committee, members reviewed the proposed amendments to the articles of association and notes of the members and agreed on the amendments in preparation for their submission to the meeting of the General Assembly - taking place on 12th January - for approval.

The committee reviewed the topics and recommendations of the National Teams and Technical Affairs Committee, as it followed the latest preparations of the UAE national team within its current gathering in Dubai as part of its preparations for joint qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and Asian Cup finals 2023, as well as the preparations of the UAE Olympic team which is currently in the Thai capital Bangkok to prepare for participation at the AFC Asian Cup U-23 finals, which will kick off next Wednesday, which will in turn qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

It also agreed to submit the file to host the seventh Asian Football Confederation's Medical Conference in 2022, with the UAEFA's medical committee mandated to review all hosting matters and submit its recommendations before 9th January.