UrduPoint.com

UAEJA Participates In Federation Of Arab Journalists' Meetings In Iraq

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2023 | 07:15 PM

UAEJA participates in Federation of Arab Journalists&#039; meetings in Iraq

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2023) The UAE Journalists Association (UAEJA) participated in the meetings of the General Secretariat and the Permanent Office of the Federation of Arab Journalists, held in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.


The UAEJA also attended the celebration of the Iraqi newspaper "Zora", the first newspaper in Iraq, of its 154th anniversary.
Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Iraqi Prime Minister, Moaid Allami, President of the Federation of Journalists of Iraq and Chairman of Federation of Arab Journalists, and representatives of member associations of the Federation of Arab Journalists attended the events.
The UAEJA was led by its Chairman, Mohammed Al Hammadi.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iraq UAE Baghdad Arab

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed highlights UAE National Olympic ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed highlights UAE National Olympic Committee’s commitment to s ..

1 minute ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UoS&#039; silver jubilee ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UoS&#039; silver jubilee graduation ceremony

31 minutes ago
 Emirati, Korean literary minds explore contemporar ..

Emirati, Korean literary minds explore contemporary literature

2 hours ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi honours 30 regu ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi honours 30 regular blood donors and 25 suppor ..

2 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE begins its participation at S ..

Special Olympics UAE begins its participation at Special Olympics World Games Be ..

4 hours ago
 RTA completes construction of 7 footbridges spanni ..

RTA completes construction of 7 footbridges spanning 888m

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.