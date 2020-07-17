UAEJJF Camp Championship will see over 130 players from top clubs in Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2020) The UAE’s premier jiu-jitsu clubs will renew their rivalry at the Jiu-Jitsu Camp Championship, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, UAEJJF, the governing body for the sport in the Emirates, with more than 130 players taking to the mats on Saturday, 18th July, at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament will be broadcast live on Abu Dhabi sports tv from 11:00 to 15:30.

Players who are part of the UAEJJF’s summer training camp in progress at the Armed Forces Club and Hotel in Abu Dhabi will be participating in the open belt tournament across different weight classes in three categories – cadets (under-16), aspirants (under-18), and adults.

Fighters from Al Ain, Baniyas, Al Jazira, Al Wahda, and Al Dhafra jiu-jitsu clubs will be seen in action at the tournament. The UAEJJF, in partnership with International Vision Investment Group, IVI, is currently hosting the camp that began on 5th July and will conclude on 25th July. A second camp has been scheduled between 2nd August and 22nd August, 2020.

Mubarak Al Menhali, Technical Director of the UAEJJF, said that the Jiu-Jitsu Camp Championship was another step in the federation’s commitment to provide the players with high-quality competitions and ensure their well-rounded development.

"We have seen players work extremely hard in the summer camp and this tournament is a chance for them to test their learnings in a competitive environment. With more than 130 players in the fray, the tournament will provide players with valuable insights and allow them the chance to ease into a competitive mindset after a long break."

Ramon Lemos, the head coach of the national team, who has been overseeing the camp said that the tournament would help players raise their game as they look to catch the eye of the national team’s technical staff. "We have a great bunch of players in the camp who have worked very hard over the past two weeks and are looking forward to doing well on the mats. Competitions such as these are great for building confidence in players, regardless of their experience. Also, the technical staff will be keeping a close watch on the performances in this tournament as we prepare for the resumption of domestic and international competitions over the coming months."