UAEJJF, e-Friends Sport sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2021) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e-Friends Sport, a subsidiary of the e-Friends Company for Culture and Media, a leading television and film production company.

The MoU was signed at the UAEJJF’s headquarters by Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAEJJF and Amro Moustafa Kamel, CEO of the e-Friends Company for Culture and Media.

The MoU, which encourages cooperation between the two entities in producing an Arab film about jiu-jitsu and its prominent presence in the region, as well as its noble values, is a key milestone in the UAEJJF’s efforts to utilise various channels to promote the sport.

"Various media outlets have always been important partners in our journey of success, and we have collaborated with various written and audio-visual media outlets to promote the sport.

Today, we have taken our efforts to a new level, as we aim to produce drama content for the sport’s fans," Al Shams said.

"We are proud to partner with a prominent company that provides useful content, such as e-Friends Sport, and we have similar visions and objectives for promoting positive values among the community, which are the values and ethics of jiu-jitsu," he added.

Kamel said that drama and film production play a key role in promoting values and ideas. He noted that Arab dramas have achieved recent successes and highlighted his pride in forging the partnership with the UAEJJF, which will enable the company to employ its expertise in film production to produce an exciting work on jiu-jitsu.