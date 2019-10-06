UrduPoint.com
UAEJJF Embraces Online Technology To Enhance Reach Of Jiu-Jitsu

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 01:30 PM

UAEJJF embraces online technology to enhance reach of Jiu-Jitsu

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) The UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation, the official governing body of the sport in the United Arab Emirates, has made a strategic move to extend the reach of jiu-jitsu through the latest online solutions and the most advanced technology in sports.

The UAEJJF has extended its partnership with FloSports, an innovator in live digital sports and original content, which will allow fans who subscribe to the FloGrappling channel the chance to watch jiu-jitsu tournaments organised by UAEJJF in the UAE. The UAEJJF will also be airing all Jiu-Jitsu league matches free of charge via its website and UAEJJF YouTube channel as part of its efforts to spread the reach of the sport.

This step allows the entire jiu-jitsu family, from players’ families and friends to global supporters who do not have the opportunity to travel to stay up to date with the action. This feature also enables athletes to more easily watch their performances back during to identify their strengths and weaknesses in order to maximise preparation for upcoming bouts.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Hussein Al Marzooqi, UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Director of Marketing and Finance, said, "This partnership is in line with the vision of UAE’s wise leadership and the UAEJJF’s efforts to spread the culture and values of jiu-jitsu in the UAE and across the world. By giving jiu-jitsu fans year-round access to webcast content and live coverage, we are seeking to extend the jiu-jitsu family and inspire the next generation of jiu-jitsu athletes to learn the rules and the art of the sport via watching the brightest talent participating in the streamed tournaments."

The extended partnership with FloSports will provide full live and on-demand coverage of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2020, and will also offer fans the chance to catch the action live from four international championships in the lead up to the event Al Ain, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. It will also provide coverage from the Jiu-Jitsu Festival, Para Jiu-Jitsu, Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship and the Master Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

