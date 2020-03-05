UrduPoint.com
UAEJJF Postpones Sport Activities, Events Over Coronavirus Concerns

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) The UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation, UAEJJF, announced on Thursday that it has postponed its current Calendar of sport events and activities until further notice.

In a statement, the UAEJJF said that it made the decision in a bid to "support international efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19".

"The UAEJJF has decided to postpone all remaining sport events and activities until further notice to support effective preventative and precautionary efforts," the statement added.

It went on to note that the decision is aligned with the Federation's "commitment to embody the values of the sport of jiu-jitsu and provide an exceptional experience to all athletes, audience and partners."

The Federation statement affirmed that the UAEJJF "remains committed to growing the sport of jiu-jitsu and ensuring the health and safety of all athletes and stakeholders."

