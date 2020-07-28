UAEJJF raises value of prizes of next season’s local tournaments to AED4.4 million

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) During its meeting, the Board of Directors of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, UAEJJF, decided to raise the value of prizes of next season’s local tournaments to AED4.4 million and increase the number of rounds of the President‘s Jiu-Jitsu Cup, the Vice President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup and the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Championship to five instead of three.

It also adopted a new structure in line with the highest international standards linking local tournaments to international ones in terms of weight categories, as well as a new budget, next season’s competition schedule, and the hosting of the Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship, under the umbrella of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, and the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in November, along with adopting appropriate safety measures.

The board meeting was held remotely today, chaired by Abdulmonem Al Hashimi, President of the Asian and UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federations and First Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation.

Al Hashimi stated that raising the value of prizes will motivate clubs to compete and encourage competitors to raise their performance levels.