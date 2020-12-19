UAEJJF signs landmark agreement with Israeli Jiu-Jitsu Federation to bolster sporting links

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2020) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing authority for the sport in the Emirates, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Association of Competitive Jiu-Jitsu In Israel, to promote the growth of the sport in both countries, elevate the standard of the jiu-jitsu through various knowledge-sharing initiatives, and encourage people-to-people exchanges through competitions and training programmes between the jiu-jitsu communities of both nations.

The MoU was signed on the side-lines of the Al Ittihad Jiu-Jitsu Championship held at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena today between the Chairman of the UAEJJF and JJAU and Senior Vice President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF), Abdul Munam Al Hashemi, and Erez Alroy, Chairman, International Association of Competitive Jiu-Jitsu in Israel.

Also present at the ceremony were Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President (UAEJJF); Samira Al Rumaithi, board Member (UAEJJF); Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, General Secretary (UAEJJF), and Elisha Poplinger, CEO, International Association of Competitive Jiu-Jitsu Israel.

As part of the agreement, both federations will undertake collective efforts to develop and nourish the standard of the sport in their respective countries and across the world.

Joint training camps will also be scheduled in addition to special championships.

The partnership will also see the sharing of technical expertise and workshops for referees and administrators.

Al Hashemi said that the collaboration was a productive outcome of the historic peace accord signed between the two countries in September.

"We in the UAE are extremely proud of the comprehensive Jiu-Jitsu culture that we have developed, and we are honoured to share our expertise with our counterparts in Israel. I would like to thank the generous support extended to us by the UAE's visionary leadership in building bridges of trust and cooperation all across the world and I am confident that this agreement will empower a growing number of people in both countries to learn and benefit from the sport," he added.

Erez Alroy, Chairman, International Association of Competitive Jiu-Jitsu in Israel, said that the agreement would give the popularity of Jiu-Jitsu in Israel a distinct fillip. "This partnership has great potential to elevate the level of jiu-jitsu in Israel and also foster greater interaction between the people of our countries. We look forward to absorbing the knowledge that the UAE’s Jiu-Jitsu community possesses and work together to strengthen this beautiful sport," he said.