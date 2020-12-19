UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAEJJF Signs Landmark Agreement With Israeli Jiu-Jitsu Federation To Bolster Sporting Links

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 06:15 PM

UAEJJF signs landmark agreement with Israeli Jiu-Jitsu Federation to bolster sporting links

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2020) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing authority for the sport in the Emirates, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Association of Competitive Jiu-Jitsu In Israel, to promote the growth of the sport in both countries, elevate the standard of the jiu-jitsu through various knowledge-sharing initiatives, and encourage people-to-people exchanges through competitions and training programmes between the jiu-jitsu communities of both nations.

The MoU was signed on the side-lines of the Al Ittihad Jiu-Jitsu Championship held at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena today between the Chairman of the UAEJJF and JJAU and Senior Vice President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF), Abdul Munam Al Hashemi, and Erez Alroy, Chairman, International Association of Competitive Jiu-Jitsu in Israel.

Also present at the ceremony were Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President (UAEJJF); Samira Al Rumaithi, board Member (UAEJJF); Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, General Secretary (UAEJJF), and Elisha Poplinger, CEO, International Association of Competitive Jiu-Jitsu Israel.

As part of the agreement, both federations will undertake collective efforts to develop and nourish the standard of the sport in their respective countries and across the world.

Joint training camps will also be scheduled in addition to special championships.

The partnership will also see the sharing of technical expertise and workshops for referees and administrators.

Al Hashemi said that the collaboration was a productive outcome of the historic peace accord signed between the two countries in September.

"We in the UAE are extremely proud of the comprehensive Jiu-Jitsu culture that we have developed, and we are honoured to share our expertise with our counterparts in Israel. I would like to thank the generous support extended to us by the UAE's visionary leadership in building bridges of trust and cooperation all across the world and I am confident that this agreement will empower a growing number of people in both countries to learn and benefit from the sport," he added.

Erez Alroy, Chairman, International Association of Competitive Jiu-Jitsu in Israel, said that the agreement would give the popularity of Jiu-Jitsu in Israel a distinct fillip. "This partnership has great potential to elevate the level of jiu-jitsu in Israel and also foster greater interaction between the people of our countries. We look forward to absorbing the knowledge that the UAE’s Jiu-Jitsu community possesses and work together to strengthen this beautiful sport," he said.

Related Topics

World Israel UAE Abu Dhabi Salem September All From Agreement Share

Recent Stories

LDA launches operation against Khokhar Palace

19 minutes ago

Federal govt arranges 12 liquefied natural gas car ..

30 minutes ago

RTA to start operating 4 stations

36 minutes ago

NAB notice kills school teacher in Thatta

42 minutes ago

Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari appointed as new Rector ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Red Crescent cricket team beat Sports Wri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.