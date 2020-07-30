UAEJJF to launch second summer camp in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, UAEJJF, announced the launch of its second summer camp, under its supervision and organised by the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro, AJP, which will take place from 2nd to 23rd August, 2020, in Abu Dhabi.

The activities of the summer camp will begin with a gathering at the Armed Forces Officers Hotel in Abu Dhabi, where all competitors, coaches and organisers will have to undergo medical tests before starting practice.

Mubarak Al Menhali, Technical Director of the UAEJJF, highlighted the federation’s commitment to creating the best training environment and a leading platform for preparing and training young competitors by qualified coaches.

"The first summer camp achieved its objectives and was praised by everyone, encouraging us to launch the second camp.

Everything was planned perfectly, including the implementation of all precautionary measures adopted by relevant authorities," he said.

"The camp welcomes practitioners from the ages of 12 to 35 from all weight and belt categories. They will all be subject to coronavirus, COVID-19, testing upon arrival and regularly during the camp. The medical protocol adopted by the federation will be applied," Al Menhali added.

The UAEJJF is the first sporting entity in the middle East to resume activities following the quarantine period. It organised a closed camp in May 2020, which was attended by over 60 competitors from various national teams. The camp included two tournaments, and another camp for club competitors was organised in July, with the participation of over 150 people.