UAEJJF welcomes women into ju-jitsu family on occasion of Emirati Women’s Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) To celebrate Emirati Women’s Day and to recognise the contribution and achievements of Emirati women and the vital role they play in the development of the country, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, UAEJJF, hosted a ladies jiu-jitsu class at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The UAEJJF board member, Samira Al Romaithi, made a surprise appearance at the event and met with the women attending the class. Speaking about Emirati Women’s Day, Al Romaithi said, "Emirati females are reaching new heights across both the local and international stages in various fields, including cultural, social, economic and sports."

"We are encouraged by the fact that Emirati females play an active and influential role within the federation as athletes, coaches, board members, referees and more.

The UAEJJF is committed to welcoming Emirati women and females from all nationalities into the ju-jitsu family. The UAEJJF urges women to engage in sporting activities due to the positive impact it brings on their mental and physical health and lifestyle. Jiu-jitsu also helps enhance self-confidence and promote values such as the acceptance of others, humility and tolerance," Al Romaithi added.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation is proud to offer its full support to Emirati females based in the UAE and around the world. The federation's efforts were highlighted by the female Emirati athletes who won four of the 11 medals at the 4th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Mongolia last month, and the female competitors who won medals and competed at the Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand Prix earlier this year.