UAEPL ordinary General Assembly meeting discuss suggestions, challenges, and ambitions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) The UAE Pro League held, on Sunday, June 27, the 2020-21 season's ordinary General Assembly meeting via video conferencing.

The meeting was headed by UAE Pro League Chairman Abdulla Naser Al-Jneibi and attended by representatives of all 14 professional clubs, UAEPL board members, and CEO Waleed Al Hosani.

The UAEPL expressed its appreciation and gratitude to the professional clubs through a video that was presented ahead of the meeting. The video reflected how the clubs' efforts throughout the season ensured the success of the competitions at all levels, while overcoming every obstacle during an exceptional season for Emirati and international football.

UAE Pro League Chairman Abdulla Naser Al-Jneibi delivered a speech at the beginning of the meeting, saying, "On behalf of everyone here, we express gratitude to our wise leadership, who played a major role in the season’s success. They provided us with support, guidance, and the means to finish the season in the best possible way."

He added, "Leagues all over the world faced a lot of challenges, but thanks to the huge support, not only did we manage to finish the football season in the UAE, but we also hosted several initiatives, clubs, and sports officials.

The UAE was the destination that hosted all the events in this period, which reflected the success of the whole system."

Afterwards, the minutes of the previous General Assembly meeting were approved. Three members were appointed to review the meeting minutes, namely Ittihad Kalba Football Company CEO Khalid Saeed Al Naqbi, Al Jazira Football Company CEO Ali Yousef Al Hammadi, and Al Wasl Football Company board member and CEO Mohamed Ali Amer.

The UAEPL CEO then presented the progress report of the ordinary General Assembly for the year 2020. Al Hosani delivered a presentation on the activity report for the 2020-21 season, including all the achievements of the past season at the technical, organizational, marketing, and administrative levels.

The meeting also approved the appointment of the firm Deloitte and Touche as an external auditor for the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, 2021, according to approved policies and procedures.

The meeting also saw discussions of the clubs’ suggestions, amid wide participation from club representatives.