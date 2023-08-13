UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2023) The UAE Pro League (UAEPL) has held its 2023-2024 pre-season workshop at the Rixos Marina Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

The workshop was attended by the UAEPL board member Saeed Obaid Al Kaabi, UAEPL CEO Waleed Al Hosani, representatives of all 14 clubs, and match officials.

Initiating the dialogue, Al Hosani stated, “Today, we unite to address updating regulations organising all professional tournaments.”

"We aim to refine our championships from technical, marketing, and media perspectives, aligning with international standards," he added.

Reflecting on the previous season's triumphs, Al Hosani elaborated, “Last season was monumental; from the riveting ADNOC Pro League climax to the exceptional Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup.

The UAE Super Cup was another feather in our cap, setting unparalleled standards in marketing, business, and media outreach.”

The workshop showcased the accomplishments achieved in marketing, television broadcasting, media, competitions, and organising matches, in terms of promotion and spread, modern technologies, positive media coverage, and development of stadiums and facilities. These achievements were achieved thanks to the concerted efforts of all parties, including clubs, media, and fans, in cooperation with the UAE Pro League.

It also reviewed the amendments to the regulations of all competitions, marketing, tv broadcast, and media, as the UAE Pro League is keen on updating the regulations periodically following international standards.