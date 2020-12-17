UAEPL Technical Committee announces start dates for second half of season

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) The UAE Pro League Technical Committee today held its fifth periodic meeting for the 2020-2021 season via video conferencing where the dates for the second half of season were announced.

The meeting was headed by UAEPL Board Member and Chairman of the Technical Committee, Hassan Taleb Al Marri, and was attended by all board members.

The committee discussed the upcoming challenges, topped with the AFC not determining the AFC Champions League competition system as well as the fixtures dates, after postponing it to April 2021. In addition, the committee also discussed the national team training camps, as the Technical Committee was keen to provide full support for the national team’s technical staff and the National Teams Committee.

The Technical Committee announced several decisions, including adopting the winter time starting Matchweek 12 of the Arabian Gulf League, as the first set of matches will be held at 17:00, while the second set of games will kick off at 20:00.

Matchweek 13 of the Arabian Gulf League was also rescheduled to 15th and 16th January, 2021, instead of its initial date of 4th and 5th January, 2021, at the request of the UAE Football Association, as the national team training camp will be held between January 2nd and 12th, 2021.

The committee announced that the first leg of the Arabian Gulf Cup quarterfinal will be held on 7th and 8th, January, 2021, while the second leg will take place on 25th and 26th January, 2021.

The Arabian Gulf Super Cup between Sharjah and Shabab Al Ahli will be held on 22nd January, 2021, at Al Maktoum Stadium in Al Nasr Club.

The Technical Committee announced the kick-off date of the second half of the Arabian Gulf League season, as Matchweek 14 will be held on 29th and 30th, January, 2021, and the full schedule will be announced as soon as the AFC sets the dates for the AFC Champions League competition.