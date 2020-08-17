UrduPoint.com
UAEREP Awardees Highlights Cutting-edge Research Projects At Global Weather Modification Events

Mon 17th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

UAEREP awardees highlights cutting-edge research projects at global weather modification events

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, UAEREP, overseen by the National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, announced today that the programme’s awardees highlighted their cutting-edge research projects by participating in a series of events including the American Meteorological Society, AMS, 22nd Annual Conference on Planned and Inadvertent Weather Modification and the European Geosciences Union, EGU, General Assembly 2020.

The programme awardees joined several prominent local and international scientists, researchers, experts and stakeholders in rain enhancement and weather modification to share the knowledge and insight gained through the field experiments carried out as part of their research projects supported by the programme. Aside from the AMS 22nd Annual Conference, these events convened in online formats.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of the NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of WMO, said, "By their innovative research projects, our awardees have accumulated tremendous knowledge and expertise in their specific areas that may be utilised to address the evolving water resource management challenges facing the world today. Through its active engagement with the international scientific community, NCM has accelerated the scientific momentum needed to build a more sustainable future for global communities, while enhancing the UAE’s status as a global hub for researchers in rain enhancement."

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAEREP said, "Through leading international scientific and technological innovation in rain enhancement, the programme is making significant progress in advancing our research capacities, while promoting global collaborations to develop innovative solutions for sustainable water management and improving rainfall in arid and semi-arid regions.

At the AMS 22nd Annual Conference on Planned and Inadvertent Weather Modification and the EGU General Assembly 2020, Dr. Torsten Auerswald and Prof. Maartin Ambaum discussed the progress of their project led by Prof. Giles Harrison, Professor of Atmospheric Physics at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom and a second cycle programme awardee, on "Simulating collisions of charged cloud drops in an ABC flow".

Prof. Mika Komppula, a member of the team led by Prof. Hannele Korhonen, the Director of the Climate Research Program at Finnish Meteorological Institute and a second cycle awardee, discussed her work on "Characterization of dust aerosols over United Arab Emirates" during her participation at the EGU General Assembly 2020.

Dr. Maria Filioglou, another member of Prof. Korhonen’s team, made a presentation at the University of Eastern Finland Aerosol Research Seminar series on "The multi-wavelength PollyXT Raman lidar with water vapor capabilities, overview of the United Arab Emirates campaign".

Dr. Duncan Axisa and Dr. Narihiro Orikasa, team members of 3rd Cycle Awardee Prof. Eric Frew, participated in the AMS Annual Meeting and discussed their work on "A Seed/No Seed Decision Algorithm for an Instrumented, Unmanned Aircraft System Designed for Cloud Seeding Operations".

Prof. Eric Frew, Katherine Glasheen, Alex Hirst, Dr. John Bird, and Prof. Brian Argrow participated in the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Aerospace Conference and highlighted their study on "A Dispersed Autonomy Architecture for Information-Gathering Drone Swarms."

Dr. Roelof Burger, another team member of Prof. Eric Frew outlined the findings of his study on "Potential flaws in the evaluation design of weather modification studies using radar" during his participation at the AMS 22nd Conference in Boston, USA, in January 2020.

