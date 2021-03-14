UAEREP continues to receive research proposals for fourth cycle

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2021) As part of its fourth cycle, the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), managed by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), continues to receive innovative pre-proposals supporting rain enhancement research from countries across the globe.

The programme has set 18th March, 2021, as the deadline for pre-proposal submissions for the fourth cycle that was launched at the beginning of this year, followed by the selection and evaluation phase to shortlist the eligible projects. Each winning research proposal will receive up to US$1.5 million in grants, distributed over three years with a maximum annual amount of $550,000.

Pre-proposals will go through a rigorous review process led by a select group of international experts with a wealth of scientific and engineering expertise pertinent to the submitted proposals to ensure they evaluate the competence, significance and impact of the proposed activity.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of the NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia), said, "The NCM, through its promising rain enhancement research programme, continues to attract a growing number of researchers and experts in rain enhancement field to encourage scientific research and enhance local and international capacity building."

"As we are set to start the review and evaluation of pre-proposals, we are confident that the process will yield productive results in identifying innovative ideas," he added.

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of UAEREP, said, "The evaluation and selection phase is key to determining the merits of the research proposals and inviting the research teams to present their full proposals, which will also be carefully reviewed to ensure their efficiency in presenting innovative and viable ideas.

"

Between 2015 and 2017, nine research projects were awarded by the programme, each focused on one or more of its research areas of interest. The fourth cycle builds on and extends the results of these projects.

The updated research areas place a high priority on emerging technologies and innovations to drive the development of rain enhancement science. These areas include advances in weather modelling and forecasting using artificial intelligence and ensemble modelling, evaluation of rain enhancement efficacy through the utilisation of cloud chamber and the use of randomised inputs in statistical methods, innovations in rain enhancement systems through the integration of new measurement and numerical tools, and testing and leveraging several rain enhancement models.

Following the announcement of the fourth cycle awardees in January 2022, the winning projects will enter the crucial execution phase that will run for three years, during which regular evaluation of the projects’ progress and laboratory and field experiments will be conducted.

The programme was launched under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, in 2015.