UAEREP showcases contributions to water security at WETEX 2019

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2019 (WAM) – Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), highlighted the scientific and research contributions of the program towards achieving water security worldwide during her participation at ‘Water Security Through Alternative Solutions’ seminar held on the sidelines of WETEX 2019, the leading global water, energy, technology and environment exhibition organised by Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA).

In her presentation, Al Mazroui outlined the core concept of the program and its objectives, the nine research projects that received grants from the program over its three cycles, the achievements of awardees and the latest updates in their research projects. Al Mazroui also explained how the program is deploying the latest technologies in its efforts to contribute to the development of cloud seeding operations to address water scarcity issues worldwide and ensure a better future for future generations.

UAEREP Director also highlighted the instrumental role played by the program in advancing global research efforts in rain enhancement, noting that the scarcity of water has become a pressing issue that requires concerted efforts to find efficient solutions. Through leveraging innovative technologies such as rain enhancement, the program has proven the feasibility of alternative solutions to mitigate the stress on conventional water resources.

Al Mazroui also talked about the project launched by UAEREP to link the nine awardee projects into an integrated model entitled "Integrating Schemes from UAEREP projects into a unified multi-component atmospheric model" that aims to improve cloud seeding methods through leveraging the research findings of awardee projects.

Al Mazroui’s presentation also gave attendees an insight into the role of UAEREP in building capacity across the globe through the empowerment of young people, and collaboration with universities, academic institutions and international research centers. She also invited researchers and scientists to participate in the 4th International Rain Enhancement Forum to be held in Abu Dhabi next January and submit their innovative research proposals to the next cycle of the program.

Since its inception under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), managed by NCM, has emerged as a leading center of advanced research in a wide range of scientific disciplines dedicated to addressing water security challenges through utilizing innovative scientific methods in rain enhancement research.