UAE–Russia Forum kicks off in Moscow

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) The UAE – Russia Business Forum kicked off Tuesday at the headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce & Industry of the Russian Federation. The forum activities will last until September 6th.

The forum comes on the sidelines of the visit of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Center (SEDC) delegation to Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The SEDC delegation is headed by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, SCCI’s Chairman accompanied by Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi, SCCI’s First Vice Chairman.

The forum aims to acquaint the private sector with the rewarding opportunities in the emerging sectors to serve the interests of business communities in both Sharjah and Moscow.

It also aims to review the joint investment opportunities between the businessmen in the two countries and to exchange views on developing the fields of trade and industrial cooperation in order to achieve a distinguished economic partnership between both countries.

The forum activities started with a speech delivered by Georgy Botrov, Advisor to the President of the Moscow Chamber, through which, he hailed the organisation of the Emirate of Sharjah of this forum, underlining that their visit would help enhance the solid friendship with the UAE as a strategic partner to Russia.

Botrov pointed out that the direct meetings between officials and businessmen from both countries achieve wider and farther results within the efforts of the two parties to develop their economic relations.

He called on businessmen in Sharjah to review the investment opportunities available in his country in the fields of building materials, agriculture, services, tourism, oil and gas and small and medium enterprises.

In his speech to the forum, Al Owais expressed his happiness with the renewed meeting with members of Russian Chambers and businessmen, stressing the depth of the Russian-UAE relations which are witnessing more and more growth and development in various fields.

He underlined that this visit aims to identify the business climate and investment areas available in Russia and to explore feasible opportunities in economic sectors of common interest.

In addition to promoting the attractive business environment in Sharjah, as part of the SCCI’s keenness of to develop its relations with various countries of the world and explore areas of trade cooperation and mutual investment opportunities that serve the business community in the Emirate of Sharjah and enhance its presence in various international markets.

The forum is attended by Ahmed Saeed Al Ketbi, Head of the Office for Economic and Commercial Affairs, UAE Embassy to Russia, Jamal Bu Zinjal, Head of Media Department, SCCI, Jassim Al-Mutawa, consultant of Relations with the Commonwealth of Independent States, Lamia Abdulrahman Al Jasmi, Senior Executive of National Industries Development, Sultan Abdullah Al Ali, National Industries Development Executive, Sharjah Export Development Center, a number of the businessmen and investors from Sharjah, and a number of Russian government officials, Russian businessmen and investors.