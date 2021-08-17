UAE’s '100 Million Meals' Campaign Distributes 28 Million Meals To Palestine

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) The "100 Million Meals" campaign has successfully delivered 28 million meals in Palestine in cooperation with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign enabled the WFP to provide food support to more than 310,000 people in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Some 103,000 people across the West Bank’s 11 governorates, benefited from instant e-vouchers worth $2 million. The support reached over 17,167 families enabling beneficiaries to choose food items from more than 130 stores.

More than 207,385 people across Gaza Strip’s five governorates received food support. Food support was provided to 34,564 families for a whole month. The support also included small projects, retail stores, farmers and women’s cooperatives, which are certified as food suppliers.

Sara Al Nuaimi, Director at the MBRGI, said that the campaign has successfully distributed a large number of meals in Palestine and was able to reach tens of thousands of beneficiaries in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, despite all logistical complications.

"The 100 Million Meals campaign added 19 million meals for Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of meals distributed in Palestine to 28 million meals," he added.

Mageed Yahia, WFP Director in the UAE and Representative to the GCC, said, " The 100 Million Meals Campaign is a new chapter in the long-standing partnership between MBRGI and WFP, aimed at transforming the lives of millions of people who face food insecurity on daily basis. It showcases just how much can be achieved when public support is mobilized to combat global hunger. It also proves that together we can make a world with Zero Hunger a reality."

The 100 Million Meals campaign, organised by the MBRGI in cooperation with the WFP, the Food Banking Regional Network, and various charity and humanitarian institutions in the UAE, is considered one of the most important global initiatives. It focuses on refugees and impoverished people across four continents. The high-level humanitarian effort is aimed at urging the world to act to fight hunger and destitution.