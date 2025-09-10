Open Menu

UAE’s Abdullah Jassim Wins Fourth Stage Of Salalah Tour

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 09:45 PM

UAE’s Abdullah Jassim wins fourth stage of Salalah Tour

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) SALALAH, 10th September, 2025 (WAM) – UAE's cyclist Abdullah Jassim topped the fourth stage of the Tour of Salalah today, climbing to second place in the overall standings. This followed his impressive performance in the first stage, which also saw him take the lead.

The fourth stage, which spanned 120 kilometres between Dahariz Beach and Wadi Darbat, was completed by Jassim in 3:03:37.

Jassim also secured the green jersey for points classification and the white jersey for the Under-23 category.

The Tour of Salalah is a multi-day road cycling race annually held in Oman. It is part of the UCI Asia Tour.

Related Topics

Cycling UAE Oman Road Salalah Lead September Race Asia

Recent Stories

Finland discusses food, water security issues at I ..

Finland discusses food, water security issues at IGCF 2025

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner, DIG visits sensitive points of prote ..

Commissioner, DIG visits sensitive points of protective embankments near Matiari

11 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbas ..

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi visits home of Major Adnan S ..

11 minutes ago
 PM’s Committee agrees on coordinated damage asse ..

PM’s Committee agrees on coordinated damage assessment for AJK floods

11 minutes ago
 Efforts to restore historic Rawalpindi sites prais ..

Efforts to restore historic Rawalpindi sites praised by police trainees

11 minutes ago
 Fake pesticides recovered, one held

Fake pesticides recovered, one held

11 minutes ago
Arrest warrants issued for KP CM in liquor, arms c ..

Arrest warrants issued for KP CM in liquor, arms case

11 minutes ago
 Hearing in threat-to-judge case against PTI founde ..

Hearing in threat-to-judge case against PTI founder adjourned till Sept 24

13 minutes ago
 Tajik experts offer horticulture support to CDA fo ..

Tajik experts offer horticulture support to CDA for Islamabad’s beautification

13 minutes ago
 CDA approves expanded health insurance telemedicin ..

CDA approves expanded health insurance telemedicine for employees

13 minutes ago
 TikToker Sana Yousaf murder case hearing adjourned ..

TikToker Sana Yousaf murder case hearing adjourned till Sept 13

13 minutes ago
 Egypt’s core inflation eases to 10.7% in August: ..

Egypt’s core inflation eases to 10.7% in August: CBE

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East