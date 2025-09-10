UAE’s Abdullah Jassim Wins Fourth Stage Of Salalah Tour
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 09:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) SALALAH, 10th September, 2025 (WAM) – UAE's cyclist Abdullah Jassim topped the fourth stage of the Tour of Salalah today, climbing to second place in the overall standings. This followed his impressive performance in the first stage, which also saw him take the lead.
The fourth stage, which spanned 120 kilometres between Dahariz Beach and Wadi Darbat, was completed by Jassim in 3:03:37.
Jassim also secured the green jersey for points classification and the white jersey for the Under-23 category.
The Tour of Salalah is a multi-day road cycling race annually held in Oman. It is part of the UCI Asia Tour.
