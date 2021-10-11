UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA Director-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced that the average aviation activity in the country rose from 1,238 flights at the end of 2020 to 1,538 flights in September 2021, an increase of some 24.5 percent.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General, said that the aviation activity in the UAE witnessed a significant increase prior to the Expo 2020 Dubai, as it is a major global event that showcases the UAE to the entire world.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Suwaidi stressed the national civil aviation sector has recovered and the aviation activity figures recorded in recent months are promising. They are expected to rise further during the expo and the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebration and the start of the winter holidays, despite the strict preventive measures adopted by the country to ensure everyone’s safety.

The GCAA's report also showed the country’s national carriers travel to 108 countries, benefitting from the logistical services provided by ten registered airports. It also highlighted the significance of the national aviation sector, which contributed US$47.

4 billion to the national economy, accounting for 13.3 percent of the country’s GDP, in addition to creating 800,000 jobs.

According to the report, the Emirati aviation market is among the world’s leading markets to attract capital and investments. It also confirms that the GCAA supported the strategic partners and national carriers during the critical period when the COVID-19 pandemic affected the entire world, which allowed the sector to regain its previous operational levels. For example, Emirates Airlines and flydubai are now operating in 90 percent of their destination networks.

The UAE’s civil aviation safety system, considered the best globally, performs a key role in ensuring cooperation between all national strategic partners. Under this context, the UAE has accomplished several unprecedented achievements, most notably achieving a 98.86 percent compliance rate in aviation safety monitoring by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). The UAE has consistently maintained the first position in ICAO audits of 133 countries until 2021, by utilising innovation and development and focussing on performance.