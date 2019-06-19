UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE's Business-friendly Environment Highlighted At IORA Conference

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 10:15 PM

UAE's business-friendly environment highlighted at IORA Conference

The United Arab Emirates participated in the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA)'s biggest trade event of the year entitled, "Modernising Trade in the Indian Ocean Rim Conference" which concluded today in Durban, South Africa

DURBAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) The United Arab Emirates participated in the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA)'s biggest trade event of the year entitled, "Modernising Trade in the Indian Ocean Rim Conference" which concluded today in Durban, South Africa.

The three-day conference gathered more than 100 delegates from IORA Member States, comprising of government officials and the business community. Speakers included leading figures from the International Chamber of Commerce, Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation, UN Women, and Chambers of Commerce and Industry from around the Indian Ocean Rim region.

Two delegations from the ministries of Economy and Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation participated in the event which included two workshops that addressed issues relating to commerce, investment and women's business empowerment in IORA Member States.

Addressing the event, Mohammed Nasser Hamdan Al Zaabi, Director of the Trade Promotion Department at the Ministry of Economy, highlighted the initiatives taken by the UAE to provide investors with a robust business-friendly environment, noting that the UAE economy grew by 1.

7 percent at constant prices in 2018 compared to the previous year.

"The UAE sets a model to be copied for women's empowerment across various fields, with women playing a significant role in fueling the country's economic development drive," said Al Zaabi.

He also underlined the importance the UAE is attaching to gender equality, citing the Gender Balance Council established to enhance women's role in the development drive.

It's worth mentioning that MoFAIC, in collaboration with the General Secretariat of IORA, organised in Abu Dhabi on December 10-11 2018 a workshop on financial inclusion for women entrepreneurs. The two-day workshop brought together the private sector, government civil society and women entrepreneurs from IORA’s 22 Member States and nine Dialogue Partners.

Related Topics

India United Nations Business Chambers Of Commerce Civil Society UAE Abu Dhabi Durban Alliance Enterprise South Africa United Arab Emirates Chamber December Women 2018 Commerce Event From Government Industry

Recent Stories

UAE signs recruitment MoUs with Vietnam, Nepal, Pa ..

41 minutes ago

UN Takes Note of Joint Investigation Team Findings ..

18 minutes ago

South Sudan Offers Mediation Services to Settle Co ..

19 minutes ago

Govt decides to give one more ministry to MQM-P

19 minutes ago

Trump Administration Not Discussing Offensive Acti ..

19 minutes ago

No extension in amnesty scheme's deadline: FBR Cha ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.