(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2025 (WAM) – The Emirati Calidus Group, specialising in advanced defense design and manufacturing, concluded today its participation as a principal sponsor of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2025) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX 2025) in Abu Dhabi, securing contracts and deals for the latest defense systems and solutions manufactured by Emirati experts.

During the five-day event, Calidus unveiled a series of innovations for the first time, including the new 8x8 vehicle, designed to endure the harshest conditions across various operations. This eight-wheel-drive vehicle, fully designed and manufactured at the company's facilities by Emirati experts, is one of the most advanced of its kind globally and the first in design and manufacturing in the region. This reflects the company's manufacturing and development capabilities, positioning it as a strong competitor in both local and international markets.

The company also showcased armoured vehicles MATV004 and MATV001, which offer high-level armoured protection while maintaining mobility and integration with various military mission systems. The MATV004 is equipped to carry the Al Heda missile system and other advanced defense solutions. Additionally, Calidus introduced the new "Barq" rocket launcher system, which features high mobility, intense firepower, and cutting-edge technological advancements.

Other showcased innovations included a reconnaissance vehicle, a four-wheel-drive system equipped with modern surveillance technologies and high maneuverability.

The company also presented advanced defense systems, such as the 35mm Burj turret system, featuring dual-barrel capabilities for close-range air defense, mounted on the "Wahash" 8x8 vehicle, and the 155mm Lahab turret artillery system, which is the first of its kind in the region.



Throughout the exhibition, Calidus engaged with top industry leaders, decision-makers, and experts from around the world, presenting its comprehensive vision based on technology, artificial intelligence applications, and the integration of locally manufactured advanced military products to meet the needs of nations and armed forces seeking the latest innovations in defense and security industries.

Dr. Khalifa Murad Al Blooshi, CEO and Managing Director of Calidus, stated: "Calidus successfully concluded its participation in IDEX 2025, marked by key meetings, discussions, and the exchange of expertise, in addition to signing multiple contracts with various countries. This solidifies our distinguished position both locally and globally.

We take pride in IDEX 2025, which, in its 17th edition, presented an exceptional event and served as a strategic platform bringing together leaders of the global defense industry."

He added that the 2025 edition of the exhibition held special significance, not only as the largest ever but also as a unique opportunity to showcase the latest defense solutions, strengthen strategic partnerships at local and global levels, and enhance relationships with international companies. It also facilitated the exchange of expertise and the signing of numerous memorandums of understanding and agreements that will play a crucial role in the company's operations, positively impacting the local defense industry.