UAE’s cultural diversity based on coexistence, tolerance: Zaki Nusseibeh

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, stressed that the UAE’s cultural diversity is based on its coexistence and tolerance.

The UAE is renowned internationally as a model of cultural coexistence, as it hosts over 200 nationalities living on its territories, he added.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Nusseibeh said, "In celebration of the annual World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development on 21st May, we remember the unique historic event organised by the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity based in the UAE, to perform to the first multi-faith prayers to end the coronavirus pandemic. This initiative, which was launched by the UAE, helped to unite all peoples from around the world."

He added that the UAE has become a beacon of light and a leading cultural centre, through its many initiatives that aim to build bridges for uniting people from different nationalities living in the country, and by removing the cultural barriers related to customs and traditions between Emirati citizens, residents and foreign visitors.

History has recorded the support of the country’s leadership for reading, science and knowledge, under the framework of a sustainable vision established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, he further added.

He also pointed out that the UAE has cultural ties with many countries, is an active member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, and supports global heritage preservation projects.

Nusseibeh noted that cultural sites in the UAE, including museums, play a key role in reinforcing the knowledge of residents, visitors and tourists of Emirati culture and traditions, including the museums in the cultural area of Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, most notably the Zayed National Museum, the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

He then explained that the leading cultural efforts during the era of Sheikh Zayed, when he launched a series of projects, such as cultural centres and book fairs proved his keenness to promote culture and preserve Emirati heritage.

Sheikh Zayed was renowned for his love of poetry, and the UAE’s leadership is following in his footsteps by promoting poetry as one of the main components of national identity, as well as by launching the "Million’s poet" and "Prince of Poets" competitions, he said in conclusion.