ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) said the UAE’s current achievements in all areas are the outcomes of the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the country.

She also expressed her pride in the unique model established by the country of unity, solidarity and development, and noted that its leadership is following the vision of Sheikh Zayed.

On the occasion of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, she said that there are many things to be proud of about the past 50 years. She has witnessed all the UAE’s achievements and significant transformations over a short time and highlighted her privilege in being alongside the Founding Leader, the late Sheikh Zayed, who realised his dream and turned a desert into modern cities where people from around the world enjoy stability, comfort, happiness, security and tolerance.

She has been proud of watching the country realise its dreams in the space sector and in the overall achievements of Emirati women while preserving the country’s customs and traditions, and performing their role as mothers.

Moreover, she expressed her satisfaction in the significant efforts of the UAE’s leadership to reinforce the country’s international stature, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Sheikha Fatima congratulated the citizens on the occasion of the country’s Golden Jubilee, saying, "We are partners in all what we have achieved, and the future achievements as well."

She then recalled the giving of Sheikh Zayed and the beginning of the country’s humanitarian efforts, as well as the significant challenges that faced Emirati women during this period. She expressed her gratification in the presence of Emirati women in all sectors and their crucial role as frontline defenders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She highlighted the critical role of Emirati women in building the country and its achievements, and stressed that they had assumed their responsibilities even before the country was established.

On the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed, she said the current achievements are the outcomes of his wise vision and determination. During the country’s formation, Sheikh Zayed believed that education was the cornerstone of any development process. So he prioritised the establishment of many schools around the country. He was keen to visit remote areas and urge people to send their children to school. He allocated a monthly fund for every student and provided them with stationery, Sheikha Fatima pointed out. She affirmed Sheikh Zayed’s support and encouragement for women to serve the community.

Sheikh Zayed was the first supporter of women, she added, noting she was contented that his dream had become a reality. Emirati women are now ministers, doctors, engineers, diplomats, businesswomen, judges and international officials.

The current challenges facing women are different, especially those related to achieving a balance between their professional ambitions and their family responsibilities, and protecting the Emirati community’s national identity, she further added.

Women’s associations and General Women's Union (GWU) have played a major role in women’s empowerment and education, she affirmed, stressing that the GWU has played and is still playing a major role in women’s empowerment in various areas, including health, education, society and legislation, through a range of initiatives and training and awareness programmes.

The UAE has also prioritised children’s rights, she explained, noting the adoption of the Children’s Rights Law (Wadeema's Law), and the establishment of organisations for children, including the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

"The late Sheikh Zayed taught me that as long as we are alive, we must hold on to our dreams and ambitions, and continue working to achieve them. He also taught us ambitions have no limits. Therefore, I wish to see our sons and daughters continue our overall achievements," Sheikha Fatima said in conclusion.