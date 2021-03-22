UAE’s development, prosperity the outcomes of vision of its leadership: UAQ Ruler’s wife

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) Sheikha Sumaya bint Saqr Al Qasimi, the wife of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has said that the development and prosperity that crowned the first 50 years of the UAE’s journey are the outcomes of the vision of its leadership, which believed in the capacities of citizen cadres and fully supported them.

In her exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Sheikha Sumaya said that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers of the UAE had great confidence in Emirati citizens, so they were keen to invest in them, support them and ensure their quality of life.

Sheikha Sumaya added that the greatest investment made by the country was in the education of its people, noting that since its establishment, education was prioritised and the government believed in its key role in social and national development.

Speaking about the role of women over the next 50 years, Sheikha Sumaya highlighted the UAE’s belief in women’s capacities and their role in the community, as well as the country’s efforts to empower women and reinforce their participation in the process of development.

The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his brothers, Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, have supported women, through the launch of a series of distinguished initiatives, she further added.

She then pointed out that the significant role of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the GWU, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the "Mother of the UAE," in empowering women on all fronts has been a key factor in attaining their government, diplomatic and parliamentary leadership, as well as in their success in speciality sectors, such as space and clean energy.

Responding to a question about the UAE Centennial 2071, Sheikh Sumaya said, "When we talk about the UAE Centennial, we are talking about the long-term vision of the UAE Government, which aims to draft a comprehensive strategy for investing in the youth and supplying them with the best knowledge, sciences and skills, amidst the rapidly changing developments taking place around the world."

"In recent years, the government has prioritised youth development, to enable them to achieve success and leadership and engage them in the process of development and shaping the future," she stressed.

"The next 50 years will witness the continuity of the country’s process of development, to improve the overall quality of life of its citizens and residents," she said in conclusion.