Open Menu

UAE's Digital Education Initiatives In Africa Contribute To Youth Development

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM

UAE's digital education initiatives in Africa contribute to youth development

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Menghestab Haile, Senior Advisor to the UAE's "Digital School" initiative in Africa, affirmed that the UAE is heavily investing in the development of digital education across the African continent, aiming to equip young people for a future increasingly reliant on digital skills, as well as contributing to reducing unemployment rates.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai, Haile noted that the main challenge in Africa today is creating job opportunities and preparing the next generation for the workforce.

He emphasised that without advanced digital education, youth would not be ready for the future's demands.

He added that the UAE has succeeded in achieving this locally and is focusing on supporting the African continent through the Digital school initiative.

Haile explained that the initiative's efforts on the ground are already bearing fruit, with several memorandums of understanding signed with education ministries in various African countries.

"We already have over 10 African countries that have signed agreements, and our goal is to cover the entire continent," he said.

Haile confirmed that the initiative is not limited to digital education alone but also includes skills development, reflecting the UAE's vision to combine education with capacity building to ensure a better future for African youth.

He also highlighted the launch of a new skills development programme in collaboration with the UAE government.

Related Topics

Africa World Education UAE Dubai Job Young Government

Recent Stories

CEO of &e International: 1.5 million subscribers f ..

CEO of &e International: 1.5 million subscribers for 'e& money' app

2 minutes ago
 UAE's digital education initiatives in Africa cont ..

UAE's digital education initiatives in Africa contribute to youth development

2 minutes ago
 Dubai records world’s lowest electricity Custome ..

Dubai records world’s lowest electricity Customer Minutes Lost per year

2 minutes ago
 WGS: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development total funding ..

WGS: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development total funding reached AED229 billion

2 minutes ago
 Dubai South inaugurates Satys aircraft paint facil ..

Dubai South inaugurates Satys aircraft paint facility

18 minutes ago
 JAFZA, A-HEAT to establish largest heat exchanger ..

JAFZA, A-HEAT to establish largest heat exchanger facility in GCC

32 minutes ago
WGS: Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of UAE Child ..

WGS: Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of UAE Children’s Digital Wellbeing Pact

32 minutes ago
 Somaliland President praises UAE continued support ..

Somaliland President praises UAE continued support, seeks stronger bilateral par ..

33 minutes ago
 Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani’s wedding becomes soc ..

Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani’s wedding becomes social media spotlight

39 minutes ago
 WGS: UAE begins mapping air corridors for air taxi ..

WGS: UAE begins mapping air corridors for air taxis, cargo drones to transform u ..

47 minutes ago
 ICAO Global Seminar, Global Sustainable Aviation M ..

ICAO Global Seminar, Global Sustainable Aviation Market conclude in Abu Dhabi

48 minutes ago
 ‘Will send it directly to PM,’: COAS Asim Muni ..

‘Will send it directly to PM,’: COAS Asim Munir on Imran Khan’s letters

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East