UAE's Digital Education Initiatives In Africa Contribute To Youth Development
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Menghestab Haile, Senior Advisor to the UAE's "Digital School" initiative in Africa, affirmed that the UAE is heavily investing in the development of digital education across the African continent, aiming to equip young people for a future increasingly reliant on digital skills, as well as contributing to reducing unemployment rates.
In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai, Haile noted that the main challenge in Africa today is creating job opportunities and preparing the next generation for the workforce.
He emphasised that without advanced digital education, youth would not be ready for the future's demands.
He added that the UAE has succeeded in achieving this locally and is focusing on supporting the African continent through the Digital school initiative.
Haile explained that the initiative's efforts on the ground are already bearing fruit, with several memorandums of understanding signed with education ministries in various African countries.
"We already have over 10 African countries that have signed agreements, and our goal is to cover the entire continent," he said.
Haile confirmed that the initiative is not limited to digital education alone but also includes skills development, reflecting the UAE's vision to combine education with capacity building to ensure a better future for African youth.
He also highlighted the launch of a new skills development programme in collaboration with the UAE government.
