UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) The Digital School, an initiative under the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives (MBRGI), received the "1885 Exemplary Service to Education" award from the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC).

This recognition highlights the school’s extraordinary impact on advancing global education, making it the first institution outside the USA to receive this prestigious honour.

The award was presented during a special ceremony at the NEASC Leadership Conference 2024 held in Boston, USA. This international achievement follows the school’s groundbreaking global accreditation earlier this year, further cementing its status as the first-of-its-kind digital educational platform delivering high-quality educational solutions to underserved communities worldwide.

Named after NEASC's founding year, the "1885 Distinguished Service to Education" award is the organisation’s most prestigious recognition, celebrating institutions that lead transformative change in education. Established nearly 140 years ago, NEASC is a globally respected academic accreditation body with a presence in over 90 countries.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of the Digital School board, stated that the Digital School reflects the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and embodies His Highness’s commitment to creating meaningful change in communities worldwide. "Through cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions, we’re empowering disadvantaged students, ensuring access to education, and shaping a brighter future. This award is a global testament to the UAE's leadership in digital education and our commitment to making a lasting impact worldwide,” Al Olama added.

"The 1885 Exemplary Service to Education" award is yet another milestone in the Digital School’s journey of achievements. The school stands as a testament to the UAE’s leadership in the field of digital education, showcasing its global excellence and humanitarian mission, which is centred on providing innovative educational opportunities pursuant to the highest standards.

The school’s initiatives ensure access to quality learning experiences, delivered with exceptional flexibility, regardless of students’ location or circumstances.

Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary-General of the Digital School, described the award as a global endorsement of the Digital School’s mission. "Winning the '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award reflects the trust placed in the Digital School as a transformative force in global education. It motivates us to continue advancing our efforts, developing innovative solutions that empower the next generation, especially children who face educational barriers due to circumstances beyond their control."

"This recognition inspires our team to achieve even more, solidifying the school’s position as a leader in digital education and ensuring the sustainability of its humanitarian mission, reflecting the UAE's deep-rooted culture of generosity and humanitarian connection, as well as its unwavering commitment to providing support and assistance across all fields, including modern education,” he added.

Cam Staples, President of NEASC, expressed his profound admiration for the Digital School mission, commending its innovative efforts to reach underserved groups in remote villages and refugee camps, thus providing all students with access to high-quality education.

The Digital School, launched in November 2020 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is the first fully integrated digital school of its kind. With its rapid growth, the Digital School has already reached over 200,000 students across more than 14 countries. It provides innovative digital education in multiple languages, including Arabic, English, French, Spanish, and Kurdish, and has trained more than 3,000 certified digital educators in partnership with Arizona State University.