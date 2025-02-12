UAE’s economy demonstrated high resilience to withstand global shocks: IMF

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Jihad Azour, Director of the middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), affirmed that the UAE’s economy has demonstrated a high capacity to withstand global shocks in recent years, while the non-oil sector has continued to grow.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the second day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025 in Dubai, Azour noted that the non-oil sector's growth rate over the past years has ranged between 4.5 and 5.5 percent, reflecting the significant impact of the non-oil sector on the UAE economy, with oil revenues also contributing to boosting growth levels in the country.