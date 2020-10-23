UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is source of pride, says Abu Dhabi DoH chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2020) Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, DoH, has emphasised that the UAE's efforts in eradicating polio in children around the world is a source of pride.

While marking the World Polio Day, Al Hamed said, " The UAE has contributed to changing many children’s lives around the world and has helped cure polio worldwide through a series of sustainable humanitarian initiatives launched under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces."

World Polio Day, which raises awareness for the illness known as poliomyelitis, is one of the most infectious diseases caused by a virus. It invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis within a matter of hours.

"The decline in the number of cases in the last few years represents the importance of unifying international efforts and fostering cooperation between public and private entities, civil society organisations and charities that dedicate their resources to saving lives and building a better future for children," Al Hamed continued.

He confirmed that the UAE is strengthening global efforts to reduce the spread of epidemics and prevent their impact on children. As part of the global initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to eradicate polio, the UAE launched the world's first polio vaccination campaign during the outbreak of COVID-19. The campaign successfully vaccinated 722,500 children in Pakistan with a success rate of 94.3 percent.