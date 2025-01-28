CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi, Chairman of the Arab Permanent Committee for Human Rights, has commended the efforts of the United Arab Emirates in the field of strengthening human rights.

He highlighted the UAE's strong commitment to enhancing human rights nationally and regionally through legislative reforms and political and social initiatives aimed at promoting fundamental freedoms, protecting the rights of vulnerable groups, and supporting gender equality.

This came in Al-Mutairi's remarks during the 27th session of the Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee, held to discuss the UAE's second periodic report at the HQ of the Arab League here.

Al-Mutairi described the UAE's report as an important step in its commitment to the Arab Charter on Human Rights. He noted it as a testament to an ambitious journey toward building a fair and prosperous society, reflecting a clear vision and steadfast determination to advance human rights.