UAE’s experience in creating smart, sustainable cities is inspiring: Tunisian Housing Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2019) Dr. Noureddine Salmi, Tunisian Minister of Equipment, Housing and Territorial Development, stated that the UAE's experience in creating smart and sustainable urban cities is inspiring for many countries because of its unique model of integrated infrastructure.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Dr. Salmi said that Tunisia is keen to enhance its overall cooperation with the UAE, especially in the areas of housing, urban development and infrastructure, while thanking the UAE for its hospitality and welcoming the attendees and participants of the Abu Dhabi World Road Congress 2019, and the Third Arab Forum for Housing and Urban Development hosted by Dubai.

He then pointed out that this is an Emirati legacy, highlighting a collective Arab awareness of the importance of urban development, and the pioneering experiences of Arab countries in this vital area, which were discussed during the forum.

Dr. Salmi stressed that the Arab countries aim to improve housing for all social classes, especially low-income families, and it is an inherent right of every Arab family to have decent housing, affirming that Arab countries aim to achieve sustainability and social development by creating integrated urban communities that provide decent lives for Arab families.

Dr. Salmi noted that Tunisia will host the 6th Arab Housing Conference in November 2020, while pointing out that his country seeks to build on the achievements of the forum’s third session, which presented topics and issues related to improving social housing in Arab countries and achieving the well-being of their citizens.