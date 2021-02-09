UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world position: SEC

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Council at the Sharjah Ruler’s office.

Also present was H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

The council discussed several topics on its agenda in line with the development in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The council affirmed that the UAE exploration of the space has strengthened its position internationally, emphasising that the launch of the UAE’s Hope Probe to Mars represents a scientific achievement to be added to the UAE's record.

It reviewed the annual report of the Department of Civil Aviation for the year 2020, indicating the department's efforts to promote and develop the air transport sector in the Emirate of Sharjah and its keenness to apply the highest standards of security and safety in all civil aviation operations, in addition to its adoption of a number of initiatives that contribute to enhancing the performance of human resources efficiency.

The council approved the Sharjah Early Childhood Programme, which includes a set of laws, administrative and organisational directives, and a summary of educational methodologies that regulate the work of nurseries and clarify the educational aspects.

The council also reviewed a report on indicators of the economic situation of the Emirate of Sharjah for the year 2020, which includes indicators of the performance of the industrial sector, the business licenses and the creation of electronic services.

The report revealed the efforts of the Economic Development Department in the Emirate of Sharjah in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and carrying out innovative solutions to face various challenges through the development of its electronic services, as the rate of electronic trade licenses increased during the first half of 2020 to 333% compared to 2019.

The council also reviewed the report of the Sharjah Committee for National Day Celebrations, which includes all heritage and introductory activities for the 49th National Day celebrations of the United Arab Emirates, which were held in the Emirate of Sharjah from November to December 2020, in accordance with precautionary and preventive measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

During the session, a number of issues related to the public affairs of the emirate were also discussed, and the council took appropriate decisions on them.