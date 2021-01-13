UAE’s fast response to request of Jewish Yemeni family leads to reunion after two decades

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) The UAE’s fast response to the request of a Jewish Yemeni family within 15 days rescued some of its members, enabling them to have their long-awaited reunion after over 21 years.

Two days after the family’s reunion in the UAE, the Emirates news Agency (WAM) visited its members to learn the details of their 21-year story, after being reunited by the values of peace, compassion, coexistence and tolerance in the UAE.

Soliman Habib, who is 75 years old, said, "We use to live in Saada, but my family could not live in Yemen anymore because of fear and anxiety, so they moved to London. Only me, my wife and my son stayed in Yemen."

"I shed tears of joy when I saw my sons, daughters, grandsons and granddaughters, and we are grateful today for the gift offered by the UAE, the home of humanity," he added.

Shamma Soliman, who is 73 years old, said, "We thank Allah Almighty for the opportunity to see my sons, grandsons and granddaughters."

Their daughter, Loza Soliman Habib, who is 58 years old, said, "My son, Isaac, told me that I was going to meet my father, mother and brother.

I did not believe him, even after travelling from London to the UAE for the reunion, and even now I find it hard to believe."

"Allah Almighty, bless the UAE for receiving us and our family and ensuring our reunion," she added.

Their son, Yousef Soliman Habib, who is 45 years old, said, "We did not expect this to happen, and we are thankful and grateful to the UAE for what they did."

Isaac Faye, who is 35 years old, stressed, "We thank the UAE for its warm hospitality and noble humanitarian initiative, which strengthened the values of tolerance and peace in this great country."

Israel Fayez, who is 31 years old, said, "I would like to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for this kind gesture. I also thank them for what they have done for my grandmother and grandfather, as well as for their efforts to make our dreams of reunion come true."

Two children, Michael and Nurhuray Fayez, 11 years old, expressed their happiness at meeting their grandparents for the first time in the UAE.